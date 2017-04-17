WATCH: 'We turned up' says Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder after 3-0 victory over Bradford

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, praised a "great effort" from his side this afternoon as they continued their quest for 100 points by beating Bradford City 3-0.

Leon Clarke's brace and an effort from Billy Sharp dispatched the promotion-chasing Bantams at Bramall Lane, as United turned on the style in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

And Wilder admitted: "We turned up.

"I've said all along that we'll down tools after the Chesterfield game, and we turned up. I'm not surprised really, although you're never 100 per cent certain.

"But we were excellent. They're a decent side, we went 3-0 up and they took unbelievable chances.

"I can nit-pick a little bit but I'm not going to, it was a great effort. We turned up for the fans, they turned up for the football club and it's a terrific effort for us."