Caldwell tips Ugwu to make a big impact

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell believes new boy Gozie Ugwu can make a big impression in League Two next season.

Ugwu signed a two-year deal with the Spireites this week after leaving non-League Woking at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

The 27-year-old striker scored 17 goals in the National League last time out for the Cards and two in the FA Cup against Stockport.

He was also a consistent performer with 45 games under his belt and Caldwell has been impressed with what he has seen from the former Reading trainee.

“I have been very impressed with his physical attributes and his ability to score goals,” said Chesterfield manager, Caldwell.

“It’s a big challenge for him now, but he’s played in the Football League before so he understands what it takes to succeed.

“He is someone I can see making a real impact.”

Ugwu has played League football for Plymouth Argyle, Shrewsbury Town, Wycombe Wanderers and had two spells at Yeovil Town during his career to date. Having found the net at most of his previous clubs, he benefitted from a regular run of games at Woking last season where he averaged almost a goal every other game.

“I needed that opportunity to play regularly because I know I can score goals,” he said.

“I’m quick, I can play with my back to goal and I like to feed off crosses. I know I’m not the finished product and I’m eager to learn and improve.”

And added: “There was interest from other clubs as well but Chesterfield stood out for me. I spoke to the manager and I pretty much knew what my decision would be. I also spoke to Gboly Ariyibi and he had good things to say.”