Chesterfield 2 Bradford City 4: Quick-fire second half Jones brace floors Spireites

Chesterfield suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Bradford City in the EFL Trophy.

The Spireites led early on through Kristian Dennis’ fourth goal of the season, but that was cancelled out by Omari Patrick.

Alex Jones’ five-minute second-half brace seemingly killed the game off.

Jordan Sinnott gave the hosts a glimmer of hope late on, before Jacob Hanson netted Bradford a fourth to deservedly secure the points.

If being bottom of the Football League was not bad enough, Gary Caldwell’s charges now sit at the foot of Northern Group F, too.

Caldwell named a fairly strong starting line-up as his side looked to get back to winning ways after their drubbing at Newport County.

But a change of competition failed to bring about a change of fortunes for the Spireites.

After the dismal second-half collapse at Newport on Saturday, the hosts almost got off to the worst imaginable start at the Proact.

Just six minutes in Louis Reed had to make a goal-line clearance to deny Daniel Pybus after he took advantage of Jak McCourt’s slip and rounded ‘keeper Joe Anyon.

After having Bradley Barry stretchered off on Saturday, Connor Dimaio was carried off just 11 minutes in.

The hosts’ first real chance fell to Jordan Flores, who produced a fine save from Rouvan Sattelmaier from range.

Dennis bagged his fourth goal of the season just 24 minutes in with a sublime left-footed effort past Sattelmaier.

Stuart McCall’s men pulled level on the stroke of the break as former Kidderminster man Patrick got his second of the season from outside the box.

Three minutes before the hour Caldwell’s men conceded again. It was as easy as they come for Jones after Patrick’s initial strike was deflected into his path.

Five minutes later Jones grabbed his second of the night by burying a strike into the bottom corner.

Chesterfield’s fans were up in arms after a foul on Reed in the build up was waved away.

Sinnott got the hosts back into the game 11 minutes from time, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed a mere minute later as Hanson’s first professional goal restored the visitors’ two-goal lead.

Chesterfield: Anyon, Wiseman, Evatt, Sinnott, Maguire, Dimaio (Wakefield, 11, Kellett 65), Flores, Reed, McCourt, Ugwu, Dennis (O’Grady, 65).

Unused subs: Lee, Ofoegbu, Brewster.

Bradford: Sattelmaier (Doyle, 36), Vincelot, Taylor, Hanson, Gilliead (Law, 48), Hendrie, Jones, Pybus (Gibson, 85), Devine, Barr, Patrick.

Unused subs: Knight-Percival, Laird, Hudson, Gunner.

Referee: Carl Boyeson (East Yorkshire)

Attendance: 1099 (173)

GOALS: Dennis 24, Sinnott 79 (for Chesterfield); Patrick 45+4, Jones 57, 62, Hanson 80) for Bradford City).