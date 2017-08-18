Chesterfield sign Jordan Flores on season-long loan from Wigan

Have your say

Jordan Flores has joined Chesterfield on a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic.

The versatile 21-year-old has teamed up with the Spireites ahead of Saturday’s visit of Port Vale to the Proact.

Flores said: “I’m looking forward to getting some games under my belt and hopefully having a successful season.

“There are some good players and I like the way the gaffer plays.”

Flores spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackpool as they pushed for promotion from League Two.

He made 21 appearances for the Seasiders, including a substitute appearance at Wembley in the play-off final.

Blackpool beat Exeter 2-1 in May at Wembley to secure their place in League One before returning to Wigan.

His only appearance this season has come against Blackpool in the Latics’ 2-1 EFL Cup win on August 8.

And he knows the current Chesterfield boss well after Gary Caldwell gave Flores his debut when they were both at Wigan.

Caldwell added: “He’s somebody I know really well and I’ve seen him develop into a very talented player.”