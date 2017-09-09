Chesterfield suffer heavy defeat to Crewe

Ex-Chesterfield loanee Chris Porter came back to haunt his former club with a double as the Spireites were mauled 5-1 by high-flying Crewe Alexandra.

Porter spent a month at the club back in 2013, but failed to score in four appearances.

Yet he showed the visitors’ fans what he is truly made of with a brace to send the sorry Spireites spiralling to their first defeat against Crewe since 2011 in a one-sided thrashing.

The Railwaymen’s other goals came from Perry Ng, George Cooper and Callum Ainley to send Chesterfield crashing off the tracks - with their winless run on the road extending to nine games in the process.

The visitors got a mere consolation through Eddie Nolan’s own goal.

Gaffer Gary Caldwell spoke highly of his defenders last week as they shut out Coventry City in a goalless draw.

But normal service resumed as the embarrassing scoreline took their tally for goals conceded to 22 in just eight games.

The sleeping Spireites were caught napping minutes into both halves at Gresty Road.

Porter wasted little time to get one over his former employers as he pounced on a ricochet to slot home in the sixth minute.

It could have been two just five minutes later if it was not for a decent save from Lee to send Cooper’s strike for a corner.

Matt Briggs had an effort blocked by Perry Ng, before Chris O’Grady fired over in the visitors’ best chances of the first half.

Two minutes after the restart Porter doubled his tally, his sixth of the season, with an accurate finish to convert Ryan Whintle’s cross.

Moments later Porter was denied a well-deserved hat-trick by the linesman as he was judged offside after heading home.

But it was three in the 54th minute as Ng got on the scoresheet.

Lee’s calamitous clearance went straight to the defender who, after a one-two with Cooper, fired home.

Porter then had an effort cleared off the line by Sam Hird, before Cooper got in on the act with the fourth.

With 20 minutes left Kristian Dennis nodded Andy Kellett’s cross onto the bar, with the ball hitting Nolan on its way home.

Substitute Ainley completed the rout nine minutes from time after Lee saved Jordan Bowery’s effort.

Crewe: Garratt, Ng, Nolan, Raynes, Bakayogo, Cooper (Kirk, 69), Walker (Ainley, 69), Wintle, Lowery, Porter (Bowery, 70), Dagnall.

Unused subs: Richards, Pickering, Dale, Stubbs.

Chesterfield: Lee, Jules, Hird, Wiseman, Evatt, Briggs (De Girolamo, 55), Kellett (Sinnott, 79), Reed, Flores, Dennis, O’Grady (Ugwu, 62).

Unused subs: Anyon, Barry, Maguire, McCourt.

Referee: Martin Coy

Attendance: 3,513 (394)