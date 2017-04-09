Darren Ferguson hails character and desire of promotion-winning Doncaster Rovers squad

Darren Ferguson hailed the character and desire of his Doncaster Rovers squad after they secured promotion back to League One at the first attempt.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Mansfield Town got the job done with five games to spare.

Asked to pick out the key element of their success, Ferguson said: “I would say the consistency. We haven’t had back-to-back defeats.

“I think what we’ve had this season is more leaders and far better characters.

“Ability is never enough - you need that character and you need that desire and you need winners.

“We’ve got a dressing room full of that now, and we’ve got the work ethic that goes alongside it.

“It’s refreshing to see. Whether it’s Copps at 36 or Will Longbottom at 18, they want to learn and improve.

“I know as a manager I can trust my players and if you’ve got that you’ve got a chance.”

Rovers will now turn their attention to securing the League Two title.

And Ferguson insists he will have no problem making sure his players remain focused for the final five games.

“The first thing’s done - promoted,” he said.

“We can now focus on the next five games and make sure we win the league.

“We’ve ticked off the first box and now I’m confident we’ll finish the job off.

“They’re a very focused bunch and they know that certain standards have to be kept.

“They’re really determined to win this league.

“We didn’t need any extra motivation but we certainly got it after the Plymouth game.

“We’re determined to show that we’re the best team in this league.

“I think we are - and we’ve got to go and prove that now.

“We’re six points ahead with five games to go. We want to go unbeaten for the rest of the season.”