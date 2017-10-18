Delighted Lester praises Spireites’ character

Chesterfield boss Jack Lester could scarcely conceal his delight as he picked up his first Sky Bet League Two victory since taking over the Proact hot seat from Gary Caldwell.

The Spireites superbly ended a dire run of six straight league defeats down in Sussex thanks to late goals from Kristian Dennis and Jordan Flores.

It was no more than the visitors deserved, as they dispatched Harry Kewell’s side in clinical fashion.

Lester beamed: “It feels great to get a victory, one which we fully deserved it has to be said.

“Right from the off the lads were at it. They played some terrific stuff and I’m really pleased for them.

“It’s been so tough for some of them, but every player out there showed terrific character tonight.

“We created chances and looked threatening pretty much all night.

“At the back we looked strong too. We restricted Crawley to very few opportunities and that has to be another major positive.

“It’s a result which ought to give everyone a lift at the football club.

“The fans who made the long trip were a credit too. It’s such a long way down here, but they’ll go home happy.

“I’m proud of the players. They showed tonight exactly what they’re capable of and we can go to Cambridge at the weekend now with real confidence.”

The Spireites will bid to build on last night’s brilliant result when they return to League Two action on Saturday with that tough-looking trip to Cambridge United.