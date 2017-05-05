Ever-present keeper Adam Davies with Barnsley for the long term

Goalkeeper Adam Davies wants to keep playing as many games as he can at Barnsley.

In the midst of losing three key players in January, the 24-year-old shot stopper penned a new deal to keep him at Oakwell until the summer of 2019.

The Welshman has been a mainstay of the Reds’ side this term, playing every minute of the club’s campaign.

And he knows he needs to play as much as possible to continue improving, he said: “I’m still young, I’m only 24 and for a goalkeeper the best thing is to keep playing games and getting as many as I can under my belt.

“That’s the thing, there’s only one spot. Outfield players can play in other positions, but for a goalkeeper you’ve only got one spot.

“I’ve been lucky enough to make it mine at this moment in time and I’m hoping I can carry that on.

“Playing every week is the best feeling you can get. I like playing here at Oakwell every other weekend.

“The manager [Paul Heckingbottom] has been great with me as well, I enjoy playing here and I just want to keep playing games.”

Despite his young age, Davies is the longest-serving Reds’ player - with only a few of the youth boys spending longer at the club.

Aussie winger Ryan Williams joined later in the year, but the likes of Conor Hourihane and Sam Winnall - who joined in the same summer as Davies - have moved on.

And Heckingbottom’s gloveman thinks it is strange that he is one of the elder statesman in the side in his mid-20s.

He added: “It’s weird, from when I first signed there’s only two or three players here.

“That’s football, people move on and come in and out of the club.

“It is weird, but you’ve just got to get on with it really.”