Jay O’Shea in talks with Sheffield United over loan move

Chesterfield have confirmed Jay O’Shea is in talks over a possible loan move to Sheffield United.

The attacking midfielder has found the net eight times for the Spireites this season, six of those coming in the month of November.

Town’s director of football Chris Turner said the Irishman has told the club’s new manager Gary Caldwell that he wants to go to Bramall Lane.

The loan spell could take the player to Chesterfield’s League One rivals for the rest of the season.

“After being made aware of interest from Sheffield United, Jay spoke to Gary Caldwell on Friday and expressed a desire to go,” he said.

“Gary has some targets in mind and any departures will allow him to re-build his squad by bringing players in.”

O’Shea joined Chesterfield on loan in November 2012 before a permanent move and has gone on to make 197 appearances as a Spireite, scoring 40 goals.

The 28-year-old helped Town to win the 2013/14 League Two title, scoring a brace against Burton to secure promotion that season.

He was the subject of transfer rumours in the summer when former Chesterfield manager Paul Cook was said to be keen to bring him to Portsmouth.

O’Shea’s contract with Chesterfield runs out in the summer, making it possible that he has played his last game for the club.