Joe Williams wonder goal silences Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted he was about to let rip at Joe Williams for his audacious wondergoal at Burton Albion.

The Everton loanee scored an absolute scorcher on Tuesday night from 30 yards with his so-called weak foot.

And as he shaped to shoot, the fury was burning inside Heckingbottom.

The Reds ran out eventual 4-2 winners and will be looking to take that form in to Saturday’s game against Birmingham City.

Heckingbottom revealed: “I was about to let him have one to be fair, shooting on his left foot from there. It was the first real moment of quality from the game, it was a real war of attrition up until that point.

“I felt like we had just settled down before Joey’s goal.

“We had stood up to everything but not shown any real quality until his goal.

“The goal was out of nothing and deflated Burton and when we got the fourth it was a real comfortable final 10 minutes at the end. It was a really hard-fought win and we deserved it.

“No one has come away from there without earning it this season. Burton make you earn everything and we knew it would be that way.”

Heckingbottom had warned his side to be wary against the strugglers.

They were given a scare as Albion fought back twice to level at the break.

And Heckingbottom was disappointed with the way in which his outfit conceded once again.

It is something that has plagued the Reds so far this term, with just the solitary clean sheet this season.

He added: “I was disappointed with the two goals we conceded.

“We didn’t track runners. Burton make you work so hard and for us not to track runners twice - we made it really difficult for ourselves.”