Lester praises Chesterfield response after ‘mad 20 minutes’

Jack Lester said the Spireites fans helped his side recover from a ‘mad 20-minute’ spell and come back to draw with Carlisle at the Proact today.

The Town boss wasn’t happy with the way in which he side started after the break, having taken a 1-0 lead on 40 minutes, as they let the Cumbrians back into the game.

Carlisle went 2-1 up but then spent most of the remainder of the game under the cosh, Kristian Dennis rescuing a point with a header and away keeper Jack Bonham making a couple of huge saves to deny the Spireites all three points.

Summing up the 90 minutes Lester said the way they responded to going 2-1 down and the way the fans stayed behind the team delighted him.

“I thought we controlled the first half and then had a mad 20 minutes start to the second half,” he said.

“We were very edgy and on the back foot. We spoke about being on the front foot.

“The game nearly slipped away from us and then I thought the response from that was excellent, the fans really gave us a lift, stuck with us and gave us energy.

We got energy from the training we’ve been doing and ended up finishing the game really well.

“Their keeper has been a lot busier than ours, you could probably win 4-2 or 5-2.”

Lester says it will be another month before Chesterfield achieve his desired levels of fitness, but he was pleased to see the energy they showed late on in today’s 2-2 draw.

“Ten minutes to go and the full-backs are overlapping, we’ve got people going beyond strikers and that’s where we want to be.

“We’ve got two Saturday-Saturday weeks so get ready, we’re going to be training really hard again, pushing those levels again.

“We won’t be at the level we want to be for another month or so, because that’s how long it is going to take.

“The players are looking forward to it, that gives me a lot of hope because they want more.”

With the chances his men created, Lester felt yet again that they should have been celebrating a win.

And their attacking endeavour encourages the boss.

“We do feel we can score goals, we’re a threat going forward.

“We have the makings of having a really good second half to the season.”