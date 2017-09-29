Nicky Eaden appointed Jack Lester’s assistant at Chesterfield

Jack Lester’s number two at Chesterfield will be Nicky Eaden.

Lester and Eaden know each other from their playing days at Nottingham Forest.

The duo have teamed up again now as manager and assistant at the Proact Stadium.

Eaden, a former defender, made more than 600 professional appearances over a playing career that spanned two decades.

He made his name at Barnsley before spells at clubs including Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Forest.

He moved into coaching at Kettering as player-assistant before various coaching roles at Peterborough United, Leicester City and Rotherham United.

The 44-year-old most recently was at Coventry City where he worked as an U23s coach in a similar position to that of Lester’s at Forest.

Coventry U23s currently top the Professional Development League.

Lester and Eaden will be in the dugout for the Spireites when they face Cheltenham Town at the Proact on Saturday.