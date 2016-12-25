Non-league preview: We believe we can beat anyone insists Stocksbridge boss

Chris Hilton insists Stocksbridge Park Steels for no team in the league following their run in the FA Trophy.

Steels are chasing a third straight league triumph when they host Chasetown on Boxing Day.

Back-to-back wins have put Hilton’s side back in the race for a play-off spot, leaving them five points off the top five with games in hand following a slight wobble during their run to the FA Trophy first round.

But Hilton says the performance in the Trophy can be seen as beneficial for Steels’ promotion opes.

“We were always confident in our own ability but knocking out teams from higher level in the Trophy has given us that extra belief,” said Hilton. “The players believe they can beat anyone on the day.

“What we have to do now is knuckle down and produce that form week in week out in the league.

“We know we’re capable of putting a good run together.

We wanted to go into the games over the Christmas period on a positive note and that’s what we’ve done.

Now we have to try and make sure we push on and get ourselves where we want to be which is in the play-off places.”

Chasetown arrive at Bracken Moor on the back of a three-match losing streak which has seen them slip to tenth in the table.

Sheffield FC face a short trip to Belper Town in a clash of Division One South’s in-form sides.

Club will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions with 11 of those coming in the league.

The run launched James Colliver’s side to fourth in the table though they slipped to sixth after midweek results.

Belper, ninth in the table, boast an unbeaten run of ten games but the Nailers will be wary of the threat of Alex Denton.

The Sheffield striker has been in good form to take his tally to ten goals for the campaign.

Goalkeeper Danny Haystead makes a quick return to the Marston’s Stadium having joined Club from Belper earlier this month.

Shaw Lane AFC will look to keep their slender grip on top spot in Division One South with a home win against Kidsgrove Athletic

The Ducks have taken 19-points from the last 21 available and lead the table on goal difference.