Confidence rising at Sheffield FC: Stocksbridge to alter tactics

Mark Hume is demanding a big improvement from his Sheffield FC players ahead of the FA Cup Preliminary Round home tie against Ossett Town.

Club picked up their first point of the season with a 2-2 home draw against Loughborough Town earlier in the week following the opening day 3-0 defeat at Carlton Town. “Our display against Carlton was simply not good enough” said Hume.

“If players are not going to do what they’re asked we’ll address it. You can’t give three-goals away and expect to get anything. We were better against Loughborough work-wise but we’ve twice let leads slip.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday; it’s the FA Cup, a competition where you want to go as far as you can. There is a bit more confidence in the lads now we’ve got the first point on the board and that awful first game out of the way.

“The players need to believe in themselves more and keep the ball better. In fairness it takes a few matches for the younger players to get into it, the Evo-Stik league is very fast.”

Hume is still looking to strengthen the squad. “We’re three or four players away from being a decent side. We’re exploring all our options. After the first few weeks of the season some players will not be getting in teams and will became available.”

Sheffield FC boss Mark Hume. Pic: Ben Webster

Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton will hoping the FA Cup can inspire his side to kick start their season.

Steels go to North Wales to take on Evo-Stik Division One North outfit Colwyn Bay having lost the opening two league games.

Hilton’s men were beaten 2-0 at home on the opening day by Spalding United then it was an injury hit side that went down 3-1 at Basford United on Monday.

“Its not been a good start by any means but we knew it was going to be tough” said Hilton. “Its a little frustrating after all the hard work we’ve done in pre-season. We were much better at Basford, we looked after the ball well and kept putting it into the box but just didn’t get on the end of anything.

“I thought when we got a goal back we might go on and get a draw. In the end we got punished for a couple of mistakes but Basford are a good side. Unfortunately we weren’t at full strength; we had Matt Reay, Jack Poulton and George Grayson out with injury and we have now lost Adam Hinchliffe through work commitments but I’m not going to use that as excuse for the defeat. “

Hilton said of the cup tie in Wales: “It’s going to be another tough game because they’re a good a team and have had a decent start. We’ll see what we’ve got available on the injury front. We may look at changing our tactics a little. We certainly don’t want to lose the game but we won’t be going there looking for a replay we want to win it at first attempt. We should have Luke Mangham back after he missed the first two games.”

The hosts have started their campaign with four points from the opening two games.

Frickley Athletic should get back into the winning groove quickly when they host North West Counties side Runcorn Town.

After winning 1-0 at Newcastle Town on the opening day Spencer Fearn’s side slipped to a 2-1 home defeat against Cleethorpes Town on Tuesday as the visitors came back from a goal down to score twice inside the last 20 minutes.

Fixtures:

FA Cup Preliminary Round: Colwyn Bay v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Frickley Athletic v Runcorn Town, Sheffield FC v Ossett Town.

Premier Division: Matlock Town v Altincham, Shaw Lane v Hednesford Town, Stafford Rangers v Buxton.