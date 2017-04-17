Hallam head into play-offs in top form after fourth successive win

Hallam are heading into the play-offs in good form after a 3-0 victory at Ollerton Town made it four league wins on the spin and six without defeat.

Scott Bates edged the Countrymen in front on 32 minutes tapping home from close range after the hosts had failed to deal with a cross.

Dave Darwent was rarely troubled throughout although it did take an excellent save from the Hallam keeper to push away a free-kick just before the break to keep the lead intact.

Five minutes into the second half Hallam doubled the lead when Tom Roebuck cross was met by Michael Blythen, pictured, who guided a delightful header into the bottom corner.

The third, 14 minutes from time, came when good build up down the left saw Blythen roll the ball into the path of Callum Greaves to curl home a fine effort from just outside the box.

The Easter Groudhop proved a big success againwith almost 400 people at Selby Town for the final game over the three day event to watch the 1-1 draw with Penistone Church.

Dave Mortimer’s bullet header gave Selby the leadbut Penistone got the the equaliser the deserved on 68 minutes when keeper Lawrie made a fine stop from Andy Ring but Scott Whittington knocked in the rebound.

AFC Emley face an anxious wait to see of they have done enough to win the Division One title or even gain automatic promotion after beating Glasshoughton Welfare 3-1 at home in their final game of the season.

Hall Road Rangers had gone top after Chris Spinks first half penalty gave them a 1-0 victory at Rossington Main in the early kick-off game.

Emley went behind in the ninth minute but Jordan Coduri curled in a delightful free-kick into the top corner to level and also had a penalty well saved. Ashley Scully put Emley ahead in the first minute of the second half and Tom Brennan thumping in a rebound at a corner for the third.

Wins for promotion rivals Hall Road Rangers and Pontefract Collieries next weekend would see Emley slip into the play-off places.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic were well beaten 4-0 at Grimsby Borough as the hosts guaranteed fourth place and a home tie in the play-off semi-finals.

Handsworth Parramore closed their home campaign with a comfortable 4-1 win against Albion Sports thus requiring a one point from their last two games to seal fourth place. Joe Thornton set up goals for Alex Rippon, Reece Hands volleyed home the third and although ALbion pulled one aback Aaron Moxam converted a penalty for the fourth.

Parkgate boosted their Premier Division survival hopes with a 3-0 win at relegation rivals Rainworth MW.

The Steelmen couldn’t had wished for a better start taking a seventh minute lead when Alex Lill headed in from Lebrun Mbeka’s cross.

Five minutes before the break Parkgate gave themselves some breathing space as Lebrun nodded in from a corner for 2-0. Ten minutes into the second half there was no way back for the hosts as Lill steered home the third from a Danny Harris cross to give the Steelmen a massive three-points.

Two late goals saw Maltby Main come from behind to beat Retford United 2-1 at Muglet Lane and send the visitors down to Division One.

Jake Ashton had given Retford hope of avoiding the drop by firing them ahead before the break. But Reece Wesley’s equaliser five minutes from time ended their hopes of Premier Division survival before Josh Nodder drove the final nail in the coffin with the winner in time added on.

Worksop Town slumped to a fourth defeat on the spin beaten 2-0 at relegation battling Barton Town OB, while already relegated Armthorpe were thumped 6-1 at home by Hemsworth MW where Gary Collier hit the hosts late consolation effort.

Cleethorpes Town were confirmed a s Premier Division Champions following a 4-0 win at Athersley Recreation.

NCEL Midweek fixtures -

Tuesday- League Cup Semi-Finals: Bridlington Town v AFC Emley, Penistone Church v Glasshoughton Welfare.