Historic goal for James Gregory in Sheffield FC defeat

Sheffield FC slipped to a narrow 2-1 home defeat against AFC Rushden & Diamonds - despite James Gregory’s late goal, on his 200th appearance, setting up a tense finish.

The visitors edged in front on eight minutes when Ben Farrell scored with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Club started the second half brightly with Pat Lindley and Matt Roney going close but for all their endeavour, James Colliver’s side suddenly found themselves 2-0 down on 65 minutes.

A free-kick into the area wasn’t dealt with properly leaving Tom Lorraine to poke the ball home from a few yards out.

Within minutes Sheffield had the chance to get back in the game when they were awarded a penalty with goalkeeper Matt Finley brining down Anthony Wilson.

However, Roney’s spot-kick down the middle lacked any power - allowing the ‘keeper to save with his legs.

Club began to pile on the pressure which paid off on 81 minutes when Joel Purkiss, who was making his debut, flicked the ball on for Gregory to head home.

Sheffield went in search of the equaliser but Wilson’s header was hooked off the line as Diamonds clung on to complete a league double over Club.

Stocksbridge Park Steels had to settle for a point from a goalless draw at Belper Town - although Steels felt they had scored a late winner.

With two minutes remaining a Harrison Biggins free-kick struck the underside of the crossbar before bouncing down, with Stocksbridge claiming the ball had crossed the line.

Chris Hilton’s side had gone close to taking an early lead with Matt Reay heading against the post from a fourth minute corner. Then from another flag kick, Liam McFadyen headed just over.

But the better chances were falling to Steels as Scott Ruthven forced a fingertip save from the home keeper.

Then after the goal that never was, Biggins almost snatched three points right at the end with a thumping 15-yard effort the the home keeper was equal to.

Shaw Lane AFC saw their home clash with Loughborough Dynamo postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

In the Premier Division, Frickley Athletic were beaten 2-0 at home by relegation rivals Corby Town.

Buxton climbed back to second after Liam Hardy struck twice in side 10 second half minutes to win 2-1 at Stafford Rangers.

Nico Degirolamo struck a stoppage time winner as Matlock Town beat Halesowen Town 2-1 at Causeway Lane.

Fixtures, Tuesday

Premier Division: Nantwich Town v Frickley Athletic.

Derbyshire Senior Cup Semi-Final: Matlock Town v Alfreton Town.