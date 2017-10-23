Late Kyle Jordan goal earns Worksjop Town FA Vase second round slot

It was a poor day for the local sides in the FA Vase with only Worksop Town reaching the second round following a 2-1 win at Midland Premier League side Haughmond.

Sub Jordan Turner gave the Tigers the lead on the stroke of half-time firing home at the second attempt. Turner almost grabbed his second midway through the first half after going clear on goal tucking his shot under the advancing keeper only to see it drift wide of the post.

It looked like being extra-time when Jed Phillips slid the ball into his own-net as he tried to block a cross to put the home side level with 14 minutes remaining.

Worksop though snatched the winner on 83 minutes. The Tigers won possession deep in the Haughmond half and when the ball was clipped into the box Kyle Jordan was onto to it in a flash to poke the ball over the advancing keeper.

Handsworth Parrmore went out 4-2 at North Shields of the Northern League Division One.

The Ambers edged in front on 11 minutes when a ball into the middle looped up off a defenders boot into the path of Jon Froggatt to hook in a first time effort from the edge of the box. Shields levelled on 22 minutes, Dean Holmes getting clear on goal to tuck a shot through the keepers legs.

The home side had turned it around just past the half hour mark as Paul Robinson side-footed in a low cross.

After the hosts had a goal ruled out for offside, Handsworth equalised on 67 minutes, John Hill turning on the edge of the box to clip a delightful shot over the keeper. But Shields struck twice in the last seven minutes with Gareth Bainbridge’s diving header making it 3-2 before the striker got between two defenders to score with a low finish into the corner.

Dronfield Town crashed out 7-0 at NWC Premier Division side City of Liverpool, while AFC Emley crashed 6-2 at home to Thornaby with Matty Waller’s second half brace scant consolation.

Rossington Main suffered last-minute agony going out 4-3 at home against Bootle with the visitors scoring with the last kick of extra-time.

Rossington had come from 2-0 down with goals from Jason Stokes and James Bytheway to take the tie into an extra 30 minutes despite having Bytheway and Jake Billinger sent off in the last few minutes.

Bootle retook the lead in the first period of extra-time. But the nine-men looked like they had secured a replay when Brad Billam’s cross-shot tied the scores again only for the Liverpool side to snatch it at the death.