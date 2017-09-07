Non League latest: Stocksbridge Park Steels and Sheffield FC chase wins

Stocksbridge aim to make it four games without defeat when they host Alvechurch in the first league meeting of the two teams.

The visitors arrived in Division South via the Midland Premier Division where they were champions last term.

Steels have recovered from disappointing start to the campaign by taking seven-points from the last three games enjoying a 3-0 victory at Belper Town in the last outing.

Boss Chris Hilton said: “I’ve got my two defenders back on the pitch and the forwards are looking lively again and scoring goals. Joe Lumsden scored his first goals at Belper and could have had a hat-trick, he and Brodie Litchfield are a real threat again. We’ve also brought in Todd Jordan and he did very well in his first game. We’ve now got real competition for places.”

Hilton was delighted with the victory at Belper; a ground where he’d never won as a player or manager. “We really turned up in the second half, the players went about the jobs really well. They had a couple of late chances but we we’re 3-0 up by then.”

The Steels boss is looking for his side to keep the run going against Alvechurch. “It will be a difficult game, we’ve had reports on them that they’re a big strong team that likes to play good football.

“They have got some players. But we’ll go about our business. We’re in a good place, the players are playing well and are confident they can win any game.”

Stocksbridge will welcome back skipper Liam McFadyen to the squad. Young Tom Charlesworth has a slight niggle to his knee and was taken off as a precaution at Belper but should be fit.

However, striker Ryan Carroll is out with a hamstring injury.

Sheffield FC host another of the Evo-Stik League newcomers in Peterborough Sports. They cruised to the United Counties Football League Premier Division championship last season by 18 points losing just two games along the way.

Mark Hume was frustrated after an injury goal robbed them of victory at Corby Town last weekend.

“It was gut wrenching to concede so late” said the Sheffield boss. I

“t was an even first half but then we scored then could have had another. We then sat back instead of carrying on what we were doing. We must learn from that.

In fairness I would have taken a point beforehand not many teams will go their and get a point, it was just disappointing we didn’t see it out.

Hume wasn’t too concerned with the 5-0 league cup defeat at Scarborough during midweek in what was a much changed line-up saying.

“We had a lot of players carrying knocks. It’s not a competition we’re really too bothered about, so I wasn’t going to risk players.

“Credit it to the young lads that played, It wasn’t a great scoreline but they did us proud. “

Lee Cooksey, Ben Algar, Richard Adams, James Gregory and Andy Gascoigne are all expected to return for the visit of Peterborough, a game Hume is keen for his side to get their first three pointer.

“It will be our sixth league game so we need to get some wins on the board. If you look at it the other way we’ve only lost just once in the league, draws are ok but the points don’t add up that much.

“A couple of wins and you soon climb up the table. We need to carry on what we are doing you can see its coming (a win). It will be tough against Peterborough they’ve had a good start, we’ll get a bit of information on them and prepare accordingly.”

The visitors suffered their first league defeat in five on Tuesday going down 4-1 at home against early pacesetters Cleethorpes Town.

Frickley Athletic will travel to second-placed Basford United in good spirits after a comprehensive 5-1 win against Belper Town earlier in the week. A win for Spencer Fearn’s side could see them climb to third in the table.

Premier Division: Lancaster City v Shaw Lane, Matlock Town v Whitby Town.

Division One South: Basford United v Frickley Athletic, Sheffield FC v Peterborough Sports, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Alvechurch