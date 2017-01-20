Non-league: Losing run doesn’t faze Sheffield FC boss as Stocksbridge step in front of Shaw Lane juggernaut

Sheffield FC boss James Colliver is taking the club’s run of defeats in his stride as he attempts to engineer a change in fortunes this weekend.

Club have lost their last three matches, leaving their recent 14 game unbeaten run in distant memory.

Colliver has balked at talk of a crisis and is keeping positive heading into the clash with Lincoln United at the Coach and Horses this weekend.

“It was not really a surprise to me to be honest,” Colliver said. “You have to be realistic, we knew when we went on the unbeaten run it wouldn’t last until the end of the season. There are always going to be twists and turns.

“We’ve had three tough away games in the space of a week. They were three long journeys which I think took their toll.

“We need to put it behind us now and look towards Lincoln on Saturday and putting three points on the board.

“We’ll continue what we’re doing, there is no crisis in the camp, our energy levels have been good and we’ve always kept going until the end so there is some positives to take out of the last three games.”

Club have confirmed the signing of full back Sam Hannah from Frickley Athletic and former Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Tinsley, who has been playing in New Zealand.

“With Tom Rose back at Rotherham United after his loan I felt we needed to bring someone in it left full back,” Colliver said.

“Sam has played 16 games for Frickley, he’s six-foot plus and can also do a job at centre-half.

“It was the same for the midfield area. We’ve not had anyone doing the job that Sam Finlaw did for the team before his injury.

“Ryan comes with a good pedigree so hopefully he can fill that role.”

Pat Lindley is expected to be fit for Saturday’s clash after missing the defeat at Bedworth with a hamstring injury.

Lincoln head to Dronfield on the back of a four game losing streak.

Stocksbridge Park Steels will look to slow down the Shaw Lane AFC juggernaut as they head to Barnsley this weekend.

The Ducks sit six points clear at the top of Division One South with games in hand.

But Steels are the only team to have beaten Shaw Lane in the league this season when Joe Lumsden’s seventh minute effort earned them a 1-0 win at Bracken Moor.

Shaw Lane have since won 18 of 19 matches before falling to a 2-1 defeat in the League Cup against Tadcaster Albion earlier this week.

Nevertheless Stocksbridge know it will take a big effort to come away with a result.

“It’s a tall order against what I believe is the best side in the division,” admitted Steels boss Chris Hilton.

“They’ve got experience and strength throughout the team even down to the bench.

“Their only defeat this season in the league was at our place so they will want to put that right.

“We respect what they have done this season but we certainly don’t fear them.

“We’ve got a good record against the top sides. Apart from having already beaten them, we have done the double over Newcastle, won at Spalding and drawn at Witton. Hopefully we’ll go there and perform to our ability.

“We may tweak the way we play slightly but we wont be going to shut up shop we’ll be going there to try win the game.”