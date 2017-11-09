Non League: Sheffield FC and Stocksbridge Park Steels update

Mark Shaw’s new-look Sheffield FC will go in search of a first league win in four as they look to pull away from the wrong end of the table with a victory over Newcastle Town at Dronfield.

Club were knocked out of the Senior Cup 3-0 by Frickley Athletic this week but Shaw says there are far more pressing matters at the moment. “The cups are not high on my list of priorities; we have bigger fish to fry” he said.

“We need to concentrate on looking where we’ll be picking up points and pulling away from the relegation area. We’re still playing catch-up, there is a lot of work to do, but we’ve got a group of players that on paper are very good. We gained a good point at Stamford last weekend where we had five players making their debuts and we also Andy Gascoigne back but he hasn’t played for a month so it’s going to be a little disjointed.

“It will take time while the players get to know one another so I hope people have the patience and see what we’re trying to achieve here.”

Shaw had no complaints about the defeat against Frickley. “We made loads of changes to give players a game and give me the opportunity have a look at them but I’ll not make that as an excuse. Frickley played at a high tempo and deserved the win. We didn’t put up much of a fight which is disappointing. When you lose as a manager you have to eat humble pie”

Newcastle will be another tough game.

“They’re a top side that play good football. It’s a game where we need we need to pick up three-points.”

Shaw will have a full squad to select from with the exception of defender Richard Adams who misses out through suspension. Stocksbridge Park Steels are expected to pick up three points at bottom of the table Romulus.

Steels - fourth in Division One South - have been beaten just twice in the last 14 league outings, while Romulus have managed just two wins in 16 league games this term. However, the Midlands outfit’s best work has come at home.

Manager Chris Hillton says it will be a depleted Steels side that travels to Coles Lane.

“We’ve got a few injuries and suspensions so we’ll be down to the bare bones. I might have to consider calling back a couple of players that are out on loan” said the Steels boss. “George Grayson and Brodie Litchfield are both suspended. Richard Stirrup, Alex Wiles and Ryan Laight are out on top of which we’ve lost Luke Mangahm to long term injury. Will Osgathorpe picked up a knock against Staveley; he’s doubtful. So we’re struggling in terms of bodies but we should have Jack Poulton back. We’re seven undefeated, despite only playing well in patches; we’ll go there looking to extend that run although we may have to alter our shape because of injuries.”

Steels did the league double over Romulus last term winning both games 1-0.

Frickley Athletic entertain an in-form Corby Town side that have climbed above Spencer Fearn’s side into fifth place following a run of six league wins on the bounce.

Its back to the bread and butter of the league for Shaw Lane following the FA Cup exploits. And Craig Elliott’s side will go in search of a first win in six outings when they travel to lowly Halesowen Town.

Premier Division: Buxton v Farsley Celtic, Halesowen Town v Shaw Lane, Matlock Town v Nantwich Town.

Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Corby Town, Romulus v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Sheffield FC v Newcastle Town.