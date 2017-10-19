Non-league: Sheffield FC won’t be fazed by on-form Corby

Mark Shaw has urged his Sheffield FC side to concentrate on themselves when they welcome on-form Corby Town this weekend.

Corby have shot up Division One South since parting company with boss David Bell at the end of last month, winning all five league and cup games under caretaker manager Steve Kinniburgh.

But Club will not be fazed insists Shaw.

“It will be difficult for us as we’ll be under the spotlight to get a result at home,” he said.

“Corby are enjoying a good little run at the moment. Sometimes you get little turn-arounds when there has been a change in manager.

“But I don’t concern myself too much with what other teams are doing. The important thing for me is that we go out and do our jobs right.

“We’ve been in a couple of times this week for training and the players have put in a tremendous amount of effort so hopefully they’ll get the reward for the hard work we’ve put in.”

Shaw is looking to complete some transfer business ahead of Saturday’s game at the Coach and Horses, or at least by the start of next week.

Stocksbridge Park Steels have a tough game of their own on Saturday as they visit second-placed Cleethorpes Town, who are six unbeaten on home soil.

“We know it will be a tough game going there,” boss Chris Hilton said.

“But if we are on our game we can match anyone.

“We have a good record against the top teams and we’ll be looking to continue that against Cleethorpes.

“We certainly don’t fear anyone. We respect teams but we don’t fear them.

“We should have pretty much a full squad to choose from having rested a few players for the league cup tie at Frickley earlier in the week.

“Scott Ruthven has picked up a knock but we’re hoping he’ll have recovered. We will be without Matt Reay as he starts a two match suspension.”

Stocksbridge drew 3-3 with Frickley in the League Cup in midweek before winning 7-6 on penalties to advance.

Hilton is keen for his side to string together consistent performances to help their push for the play-offs.

He said: “That’s our main problem at the moment – we seem to turn in an outstanding performance in one game and then in the next we’re poor.

“It’s getting that happy medium in between where we’re consistently good.

“We’re still not firing on all cylinders at the moment.”

FA Cup first round reaching Shaw Lane are looking to return to the top of the Premier Division with a win over Ashton United this weekend.