Rory Coleman scores winning penalty on his return to Stocksbridge Park Steels

Rory Coleman marked his home debut on his return to Stocksbridge Park Steels by earning their first win of the season.

Coleman, back for a second spell, converted a penalty as Steels beat Stamford 1-0.

It will give the Bracken Moor side a confidence boost ahead of this afternoon’s derby at Sheffield FC, who came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Market Drayton Town.

Coleman was renowned for being a dead-ball specialist two seasons ago when he finished top scorer with 22 goals. And the midfielder stepped up up t nce more after Alex Wiles had been tripped on the edge of the box emphatically putting away the penalty sending the keeper the wrong way.

Sheffield made a bright start at Market Drayton with Mohammed Tijiani and James Gregory causing the home defence a few problems.

Town had not scored in the last two meetings against Club in which they had conceded 14 goals. However, they did so on 23 minutes when Brett Souter spilled a cross allowing Danny Beddows to tap home.

Sheffield got the perfect tonic at the start of the second half. Subs Joel Purkiss, pictured, making an immediate impact for a fine finish for the equaliser.

Club went looking for the winner twice going close late on. Matty Waller’s dangerous cross was scrambled clear for a corner then Purkiss had the chance to grab the winner but his effort failed to find the target.

Frickley Athletic went down 2-0 at undefeated Alvechurch. Grant Allott who was making his debut for Frickley conceded the penalty that saw Tom Turton give the host the lead.

Frickley were without striker Gavin Allott but Josh Nodder almost levelled for them with a sweet volley that thumped against the bar

Steve Hopwell forced the Alechurch keeper into a excellent save early in the second half before the home side grabbed the second on 66 minutes when Josh Marsh found the net from 18-yards.

Shaw Lane won 1-0 at Stalybrige Celtic thanks a to a David Norris strikef.

Buxton registered their first win of the season beating Halesowen Town 2-1 thanks to first half goals from Curtis Morrison and Liam Hardy. Matlock Town slipped to a first defeat, 2-0 at Warrington Town.

Today’s fixtures (Bank Holiday Monday, Aug 28) -

Premier Division: Ashton United v Buxton, Matlock Town v Grantham Town, Shaw Lane v Farsley Celtic.

Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Chasetown, Sheffield FC v Stocksbridge PS