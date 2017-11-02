Shaw Lane will ‘cherish’ FA Cup tie with Mansfield

Shaw Lane will be in the spotlight this weekend as they face their biggest game in the club’s history.

The Ducks take on League Two side Mansfield Town in the first round of the FA Cup, which is being screened live on BT Sport.

A debut appearance in the FA Cup first round represents an incredible turn-around given they started life in the South Yorkshire Amateur League just seven seasons ago.

The Barnsley club has enjoyed five promotions and in League play sit only behind Altrincham in the Evo-Stik Premier Division Table. Now they will be looking to put on a show against Steve Evans’s Mansfield

Club chairman Craig Wood says: “It shows dreams really do come true in football.

“This is the highlight of our history. We must cherish it, embrace it and enjoy it.”

Shaw Lane were 2-1 winners over Barrow AFC in the previous round. Saturday’s all-ticket match kick off is at 12:30pm.

Meanwhile, Stocksbridge Park Steels manager Chris Hilton is looking for big improvement from his side when they host Kidsgrove Athletic.

Hilton held clear the air talks with his players following the 1-1 home draw with Belper Town last weekend, which was only thanks to goalkeeper David Reay’s stoppage time equaliser.

It was a brutally honest Hilton that said.“It was probably the worse display I’ve seen from us for two years. We sat in the dressing room afterwards and had a open and honest chat with the players. There was no shouting or throwing tea cups around we had a frank discussion about our desire and how we should move forward and what we expect from the players. There was a lot of good things to come out of it. They now have to show they want to wear the Stocksbridge shirt. The ball is in there court now, they have to show they want to get on board with what we’re trying to do here or get moved out, but they won’t find a better club in this division.

“We’ve come a long way as a club but I’m not happy with what’s happening at the moment. It’s frustrating because we know we can play good football but we’re working hard to put things right. If there is positive to come out if it, it’s that we’re unbeaten in five games even though we’re not playing well.”

Sheffield FC hope to break their away league duck when they travel to mid-table Stamford.

Club are second from bottom and have yet to win on the road in eight outings having picked up just three draws.

With no game last weekend it has allowed boss Mark Shaw full fortnight to work with the players whilst also bringing in several new faces.

Shaw has brought in former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Cecil Nyoni, from Shaw Lane, along with ex-Hallam centre-half Julian Lawrence who arrives from Rainworth MW along with winger Tyler Williams and goalkeeper Ben Ledger.

“I’m really pleased with the business we’ve done and to get the players in,” said Shaw

“They are really good signings and will and will give us more competition for places.

“I felt it needed doing as we’ve had a weakened side over recent weeks. Cecil Nyoni is a big signing I’ve been a great admirer of his to to get him to sign means a great deal for me.”

Shaw says he is looking for ward to the trip to Stamford and feels his side are capable of going there and getting a positive result. “I fancy us to go there and get a result. It’s a tough place to go and get a result but we’re looking much stronger across the board. We’ve worked hard in training and everyone is raring to go.”

It will certainly be a tough test for Shaw’s side with Stamford unbeaten at home in this season in nine games in all competitions and with just one defeat in the last 10 outings.