Sheffield FC and Stocksbridge Park Steels share the honours

Sheffield FC came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw at Dronfield against cross city rivals Stocksbridge Park Steels, writes Paul Webster.

Steels deservedly led at the break and might had gone in with more than the 1-0 lead given to them by Alex Wiles in the eighth minute with a good finish from the edge of the area.

Club hit back to equalise on 64 minutes; substitute Jack Mawson stabbing the ball home from close range after the visitors had failed to clear a free-kick just two minutes after coming off the bench.

Stocksbridge looked to have won it when Richard Stirrup netted from close range with just 11 minutes remaining.

The visitors, though, couldn’t hold on as Club responded just three minutes later.

Mohammed Tijani’s shot took a big deflection to wrong foot the goalkeeper for the equaliser.

The stalemate leaves Sheffield looking for their first league win of the season after four attempts, but Steels will be happy with their haul of four points from the two Bank Holiday outings.

