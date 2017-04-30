Sheffield FC sad over loss of manager to Handsworth Parramore

Sheffield FC chairman Richard Tims has admitted manager James Colliver’s decision to step down came as a shock.

Colliver ended his 14-month association with the club following their final game of the season.

He is to take charge at Handsworth Parramore, who play their football one division below.

Tims admitted the departure was unexpected following a “reasonable” season, which saw the team finish 15th.

“He was offered another job and took it,” said Tims. “It was quite a surprise to us really but money talks. It’s football unfortunately.”

However, the chairman believes Sheffield FC’s special status as the world’s oldest football club makes them an attractive proposition for prospective managers.

“We’ll have no shortage of candidates” he said. Nor is there any shortage of ambition for the season ahead. We’d like to be pushing for the play-offs, if not, automatic promotion,” said Tims. We’ve had a lot of success with our ladies side and we would like the men’s side to emulate that. Hopefully we can get the right manager to deliver our long-term project.”

Also central to the club’s long-term strategy is finding a new premises in Sheffield to call home, having been at Dronfield since 2001.

But despite talking to a number of international parties, Tims admits progress has been slow.

He said: “It’s all about cash. You can’t do anything without cash.”

However, Tims remains optimistic the club can “build a place where football fans can visit and pay homage to where the game kicked off. And that has to be in Sheffield,”

“We want to build an international visitor centre.”

“We had 450 German fans come over and visit a few weeks ago.

“It’s a pretty unique thing.”