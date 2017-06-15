Buy British: English football experience to remain at core of Sheffield Wednesday transfer policy

Sheffield Wednesday will continue their policy of buying players who know what it takes to compete in English football as they get ready to bolster their squad for another promotion tilt.

Since his arrival and after a few disappointments in the foreign market, Carlos Carvalhal has been keen to ensure that those who come to Hillsborough have experience in dealing with the unique challenges that come from battling in the Championship.

While some clubs in the division have been scouring the globe looking for talent to bring to the EFL, the Portuguese head coach will not move away from the belief that British players, or at least those who have spent a lengthy period on these shores, are best equipped to get Wednesday back into the top flight.

So far the Owls have shown an interest in signing Newcastle United’s Grant Hanley and Middlebrough’s Daniel Ayala who, though born in Spain, has been in England since 2009.

There have also been reports a £3million offer for Cardiff City skipper Sean Morrison was rejected.

While this does not mean that Wednesday’s scouts are only watching developments in the UK, the core targets will remain British.

“I believe (transfer targets)will be players who know what needs to be done in this league and know it inside out,” said Carvalhal’s assistant coach Lee Bullen.

“I think we will have identified traits in players that might enhance the squad and if we can find these in England with Championship experience then even better.”