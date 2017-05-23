CONFIRMED: Sheffield Wednesday hand Carlos Carvalhal a new deal

Sheffield Wednesday have pledged their faith in head coach Carlos Carvalhal by handing him a new contract at the club.

As reported exclusively by The Star earlier today, chairman Dejphon Chansiri has backed the Portuguese to lead the Owls on another charge for the Premier League.

And Wednesday this evening have confirmed the new deal for Carvalhal - though have not revealed the length of the new contract.

Carvalhal's staff have also been handed new deals.

The 51-year-old had come to the end of his contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season and speculation had begun to grow over his future.

But Chansiri had appeared increasingly likely to stick by Carvalhal, even after a second successive season of disappointment in the play-offs.

After the pair met in Sheffield city centre yesterday an agreement was reached which will see Carvalhal begin a third successive pre-season in charge of Wednesday.

