EXCLUSIVE: He is staying - new Sheffield Wednesday deal for Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal is staying on as Sheffield Wednesday boss, The Star can exclusively reveal.

The Portuguese chief’s contract was due to run out this summer.

And although there is no comment from the club yet, this newspaper understands Carvalhal is set to be in charge for the 2017/18 season.

Carvalhal, who has guided the Owls to back-to-back play-offs, held talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri in Sheffield yesterday to dicuss his future and it is believed the duo have reached an agreement.

Carvalhal has described Chansiri as the “best chairman” he has worked for in his career.

The 51-year-old was appointed Wednesday boss in 2015, leading the Hillsborough outfit to the Championship Play-Off Final in his first season. The Owls narrowly missed out on promotion, with Hull City edging the showpiece fixture at Wembley.

Things were much tougher last time around but Carvalhal proved his worth, steering Wednesday to a fourth-placed finish.

However, the Owls came up short in the play-off semi-finals, losing 4-3 on penalties to Huddersfield Town last week.

