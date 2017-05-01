Going up with Bolton beats winning promotion with Sheffield Wednesday for Mark Beevers

Mark Beevers admits promotion from League One with Bolton Wanderers is bigger for him personally than achieving the same thing with Sheffield Wednesday five years ago.

While the former Owls trainee played a big role towards the end of the 2011/12 season with Wednesday, he was limited to just ten appearances during that campaign and spent three months on loan with MK Dons.

The 27-year-old has been almost ever-present for Bolton this season, forging a strong defensive partnership with David Wheater as Wanderers finished runners-up behind Sheffield United to seal promotion to the Championhip.

And it is that deep involvement which Beevers says makes this promotion win his most special to date.

“I’ve been promoted with Sheffield Wednesday before but I didn’t play that many games,” Beevers told BBC Manchester.

“With Bolton, I’ve played the majority of the season and it’s massive for me and my family as well.”

Barnsley-born Beevers made 51 starts for Bolton in their run to second place in League One.

“Words can’t describe how good it feels,” he said.

“From day one, the lads have mucked in. We’ve had fixtures when we’ve had to dig deep and, thankfully, most of them we’ve come out on top in.

“It’s been a while since Bolton had something to cheer about.

“It’s not easy getting out of League One, it takes a massive collective effort.”

Former Wednesday striker Gary Madine started as Bolton sealed promotion with a 3-0 win over Peterborough United on Sunday.