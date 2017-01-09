Morgan Fox is a player ‘for now and the future’ at Sheffield Wednesday

New signing Morgan Fox can be a key player for years to come for Sheffield Wednesday, according to head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

Left-back Fox joined the Owls for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £700,000, from Charlton Athletic last Friday.

Carvalhal said: “We needed a proper left-back who knows the Championship very well. Morgan is 23-years -old. He is a player we want for the future not just the present and I think we achieve a good left back for the age and quality of the player. He is very balanced in defence and attack.”

Fox, cup-tied for yesterday’s 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough, will be vying with Daniel Pudil for the full-back role.

“We have good expectations about Morgan for the future,” said Carvalhal. “I saw him in some games captain Charlton which means that he also has a strong personality and we like this.”