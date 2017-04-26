No Fear! Ross Wallace says he can’t even remember Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday winger Ross Wallace says Ipswich Town’s win at Hillsborough earlier this season won’t even enter his head as the Owls travel to Portman Road on Saturday.

Wednesday turned in one of their worst performances of the campaign in losing 2-1 to a then struggling Town side in November, with Luke Chambers winning it for Mick McCarthy’s men late in the game.

At that point Ipswich had won just twice in their previous 10 games, with the manager finding himself under severe pressure.

However, a lot has changed since that point in the campaign, when Wednesday’s results had been inconsistent.

The Owls go into this penultimate game of the regular season, having notched up five wins on the spin and one more victory will see them confirmed amongst the play-off places.

With morale at a season-high, Wallace says there will be no thoughts of that defeat to the Tractor Boys, indeed, he admits he can’t even remember anything about it!

Sheffield Wednedsay struggled against Ipswich Town when the sides met at Hillsborough earlier this season

We are in a different place now from then,” he said. “I can’t even remember that match it was that long ago. We are playing well, we’re not worried about Ipswich - the manager will study them , we’ll have a gameplan but the way we are playing it’s all about us.”

Aside from results of the past month, Wallace says confidence is being gained from within the camp.

With so many of the players currently in such impressive form, the Scottish winger believes the team are currently feeding of each other.

“As you go out on the pitch you only have to look at the players around about you,” he says.

“There is so much quality in the team and so many players are really on it that we are full of confidence every time we go out there for every game.

“It is a great way to be at this stage of the season with what’s at stake.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s final home game of the season against fellow play-off challengers Fulham is a sell-out.

The club have confirmed that the West London outfit has sold all of their 3,200 ticket allocation and the game will have the biggest attendance of the season at Hillsborough.

The previous highest was 30,549 against Wolves on January 2.