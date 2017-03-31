Owls (Almost) Live - New Sheffield Wednesday podcast End Of Season Special episode now available

The latest episode of our Sheffield Wednesday podcast Owls (Almost) Live is available now.

The season is over and while the ultimate destination was not reached, the ride was pretty good yet again. Indeed, football is fun.

Dom Howson and Chris Holt join Liam Hoden to look back on another eventful campaign for the Owls.

First they reflect on Carlos Carvalhal signing on for another season with Wednesday and ponder the areas he needs to address over the summer.

And then they dig their hands into the mystical trophy to pluck out conversation topics on the season past before signing off for the summer.

The episode can be downloaded now from iTunes, where you can also subscribe to have each episode downloaded automatically each week.

Click here to access Owls (Almost) Live via iTunes.

For non-Apple users, the podcast is now available to download or stream from our hosts Audioboom

Click here for our latest episode (Football Is Fun) End of Season Special

Or you can stream or download the episode direct from this web page (right click and save target as to download).

