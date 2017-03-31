Owls (Almost) Live - New Sheffield Wednesday podcast episode now available

The latest episode of our Sheffield Wednesday podcast Owls (Almost) Live is available now.

Wednesday are powering towards the finish line, on a run of four consecutive wins which has taken them to fifth in the Championship.

What can stop them now?

Dom Howson and Chris Holt join Liam Hoden to discuss exactly what they think the Owls will need over the final three games of the season.

They reflect on the Easter wins over Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers and look ahead to the crunch clash with Derby County.

There is discussion of the evolution of Wednesday's strikers, particularly Gary Hooper, and how that will be important over the next few weeks.

Daniel Pudil and Atdhe Nuhiu are praised and Fernando Forestieri's role is pondered.

Plus, Dom turns 30 so that is bound to come up.

