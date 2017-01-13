Owls fans column: Tying down influential duo is shrewd business

A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, isn’t that how the saying goes?

It’s certainly apt for signing up two current Owls’ players on contract extensions rather than wishing for players we may not sign or who may not live up to expectations.

Signing up Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri early in the transfer window is important for the outcome of the rest of our season.

Key players who make a difference should be top of the priority list because it shows they are valued at the club.

It’s like banks who only reward new clientele but forget to value the loyalty of their existing customers and if they don’t feel valued there’s always a risk of the current player’s leaving for a better deal.

Let’s not forget Forestieri’s AWOL era at the beginning of this season.

Forestieri can now get down the business of applying himself and Sam Hutchinson…well he can just continue being who he is because the man is clearly enjoying life at Hillsborough.

So are we going to spend, spend, spend even more in the transfer window.

Back in September The Star reported that despite spending big in the summer Wednesday were “well within” the Financial Fair Play rules. If this is still the case then we should have room for manoeuvre.

However, we need to be careful about where we spend our money.

The money we spent in the summer included significant sums on David Jones and Almen Abdi who haven’t been utilised to their capabilities.

Then we have the wages of players like left-sided fullback/winger Urby Emanuelson who has made a total of zero appearances since joining Wednesday last September.

There are all these players out there in the transfer ‘bush’ but we just need to make sure we’re grabbing the ones that will enhance our team.

