Sheffield Wednesday: Atdhe Nuhiu receives Kosovo international call-up

Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu has been selected in Kosovo’s squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier with Turkey next month.

Nuhiu found the back of the net in his last international outing, becoming the first Kosovan player to score a competitive goal on home soil in their 2-1 defeat against Iceland.

The 27-year-old has mainly been used as a substitute by Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal this season. He has featured 20 times from the bench, making only three starts in all competitions.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper, Fernando Forestieri, Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall have been ahead of Nuhiu in the pecking order.

Kosovo, ranked 172 in the world, are bottom of Group I after five matches, having collected just one point. Croatia, Iceland, Ukraine, Finland and Turkey are also in their group.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Kosovo’s home qualifier with Turkey takes place on June 11. The fixture will be staged at the Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder, kick-off 8.45pm local time.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter