Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan looks to end Owls goal drought

Barry Bannan is desperate to get back among the goals and ease the burden on Wednesday’s forward line.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side, who host Birmingham City tomorrow, are the lowest scorers of the Championship’s top-six.

And Bannan, who has gone 21 matches without finding the back of the net, is looking to follow in the footsteps of Owls teammate Ross Wallace. After a long goal drought, the wide man has bagged three goals in his last four matches.

Bannan told The Star: “It’s great that the midfield are popping up with goals; it helps the strikers and takes the pressure off them and Ross has done that in the last couple of weeks. That’s what I’m trying to do now as well, I’m trying to get forward more and score more.

“I got an assist against Bristol City which I was happy with but hopefully I can chip in and help the strikers which Ross has been doing in recent weeks. I think we have goals all over the midfield; it’s just trying to get into those positions and score.”

Wednesday bolstered their attack before the end of the January transfer window, bringing in Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough. The forward made his debut against Wigan Athletic.

Bannan, who has worked with Rhodes at international level, said: “Jordan is a down to earth lad. He has been there and done it.

“Jordan had not played 90 minutes for a while and I thought he was brilliant at Wigan. He held the ball up and took fouls to get us up the pitch. Jordan he will be a big bonus for us.”

