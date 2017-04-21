Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal congratulates rivals Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers on promotion

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal began his latest pre-match press conference with a nod of congratulations across the Steel City.

Carvalhal offered his well wishes to city rivals Sheffield United after they secured the League One title earlier this week.

And he also congratulated South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers on their promotion from League Two.

"Because it is important to the city and the region, I want to give congratulations to Sheffield United and Doncaster," Carvalhal said.

"It is important to this area it can have strong and powerful clubs.

"I hope that all of us can join in the Premier League in the future."

In his own inimitable style, Carvalhal explained why he believes success and strong competition throughout the area would be good for Wednesday.

"There are stories about special restaurants that when another very good restaurant opens near the guys feel poor in spirit and think it will be bad for them," he said.

"But the guys that believe in themselves and have self-confidence, they know that another good restaurant opens near them, or three or four do, it is good to them because more people will come to the area and it will develop.

"It will be great to everybody.

"I think like that.

"In Yorkshire the football is a signal that the region is better and better now. It is important that the clubs are in good divisions to bring a lot more people to the regions.

"It is a good sign for the region.

"And, as I have said before, I hope that Rotherham are back to the Championship as soon as possible."

Carvalhal also offered his congratulations to newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion and sent his sympathies to the family of Ugo Ehiogu, who died suddenly on Friday.