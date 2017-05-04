Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal in frame for April manager of the month award

Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal has been nominated for the Championship manager of the month award for April.

Carvalhal’s side secured a place in the play-offs with a match to spare following an impressive sequence of results last month.

After claiming a draw at South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley, Wednesday underlined their promotion credentials by recording six straight league wins for the first time since 1993.

The Owls defeated rock-bottom Rotherham United, Newcastle United, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Derby County and Ipswich Town to clinch a second successive top-six finish.

An EFL statement read: “Wednesday cantered into the play-offs in the end under Carvalhal’s calm leadership and direction which allowed his side to gain five wins by a single goal margin in their haul of 19 points from seven unbeaten games in April.”

It is the second occasion Carvalhal has been on the shortlist for the prize this season. The Portuguese head coach was also in the running for the award in September after leading Wednesday to four wins in five outings. He was pipped to the accolade by Alex Neil.

Carvalhal faces competition this time around from Burton Albion’s Nigel Clough, Bristol City’s Lee Johnson and Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic.

Clough and Johnson guided the Brewers and Robins to Championship safety respectively. Meanwhile, Jokanovic’s free-scoring Cottagers outfit have all but booked a play-off spot after a fine end to the campaign.

The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet Football Trading Manager Paul Lowery

The winner will be announced at 6am tomorrow.