Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal calls for positivity ahead of Huddersfield clash

Carlos Carvalhal has called upon all at Sheffield Wednesday to have a positive mindset heading into this afternoon’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

A failure to win since the Boxing Day triumph at Newcastle United coupled with below-par performances has raised frustration in some quarters with Wednesday missing an opportunity to build a cushion within the Championship’s top six places.

But Carvalhal says Wednesday have every reason to be positive ahead of a tough game.

“We are Sheffield Wednesday, playing at Hillsborough in front of our own fans,” Carvalhal said. “We are sixth, have lost just one game out of nine and we will be fighting for the three points.

“We don’t have any reason to be negative, just positive and looking forward to the next game.”

Carvalhal admits he is an admirer of Huddersfield’s form this season.

The Terrier made a superb start to the campaign and survived a dip in results to win five of their last seven league matches ahead of today’s clash.

“They are doing really well, have got the points and in a good position,” Carvalhal said.

“But it’s not just that, also the quality of the team. They absolutely deserve their position in the table.

“It will be a very tough game. They have won their last three away games - including Norwich - and have a process which the players understand.

“Wagner is doing very well.

“It’s not just the results, but the quality of their game. They play a good quality of football.

“They play positive, they will be positive on Saturday, and try to manage the ball, which they do really well.

“We have to be ready for that.”