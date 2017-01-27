Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal calm despite mini-slump

Boss Carlos Carvalhal is refusing to panic despite seeing his Owls side pick up just one victory from their last four league matches.

To compound Wednesday’s frustration, results have not gone their way in the race to secure a top-six finish this week.

Chris Wood celebrates one of 20 goals this season

Brighton and Hove Albion, who edged out the Owls at the Amex Stadium a week ago, and Reading claimed maximum points in their game in hands in midweek. The Seagulls moved back to the top of the Championship after Tomer Hemed’s second half winner and Reading held on for a much-needed win against Fulham, who missed a late penalty.

STATS: Have a look at how Sheffield Wednesday’s league form stacks up

Leeds United maintained their good form on Wednesday, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0 thanks to Chris Wood, pictured inset, and Souleymane Doukara, to leapfrog Reading into third position.

Wednesday, without a match this weekend having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough earlier this month, trail second-placed Newcastle United by 13 points with 19 matches left to play.

But Carvalhal is sure the Owls will come through their poor sequence of results.

“When we lose, we are very frustrated,” he said. “We missed a big chance to win three points at Brighton.

“With the way that we performed, we showed to everybody we are strong and doing better and better.

“If there are other teams who are better than us and run more than we do and play more than us, there’s nothing we can do.

“It was not the case against Brighton. We were better; we ran and fought a lot. We have to keep doing that until the end of the season and let’s see what we can achieve.”