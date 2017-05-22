Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal holds talks with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri about his future

A decision on the future of Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal could be made shortly.

It has emerged Carvalhal, who has led the Owls to back-to-back play-offs, has met with chairman Dejphon Chansiri to discuss his position.

Pictures surfaced online of the duo holding a meeting in Sheffield today.

Carvalhal, appointed Wednesday boss in June 2015, is out of contract and has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough. He is reportedly on Porto and Norwich City’s radar.

The Portuguese chief, who flew home to spend time with his family over the weekend, enjoys working alongside Chansiri.

He said: “I have a very close relationship with the chairman.

“He is the best chairman I’ve worked with so far in my career.

“At the club, there are two people who make the decisions; myself and the chairman. He is the boss but I’m also here to make decisions.”

Carvalhal pays little attention to the length of contracts.

“The value of contracts nowadays is zero,” he said. “You can sign a contract for three, four or five years but a club can fire the coach after three or four weeks.

“I never do long-term contracts. I prefer one year (contracts). I have confidence in my work.

“I am not worried about my future.”

Wednesday will be playing again in the Championship next season after losing to Huddersfield Town on penalties in the play-off semi-finals last week.

“We have turned the club completely around,” said Carvalhal.

“We have improved the team and picked up more points this year.

“I have the feeling that people are happy.”

