Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal issues Huddersfield Town warning to promotion-chasing Owls

Carlos Carvalhal has warned his Owls players to underestimate Huddersfield Town at their peril as the two Yorkshire clubs prepare to lock horns in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Wednesday, who finished fourth in the regular season following yesterday’s 2-1 loss to Fulham, will travel to the John Smith’s Stadium next Sunday , kick off 12pm, for the first leg of their tie. The second installment takes place on Wednesday, May 17, at Hillsborough.

Carlos Carvalhal waves to the crowd on Wednesday's lap of appreciation

Although the Terriers, arguably the surprise package of the season, have lost six out of their last 10 matches, Carvalhal is refusing to take the West Yorkshire club for granted.

The Portuguese head coach, who made 10 changes against Fulham, told The Star: “Huddersfield didn’t finish very well because they have changed their players. They rested players in the last game. They have been preparing for the play-offs, which is why they have lost the games.

“They will be with a completely different face on Sunday and we will be too.”

Fulham face Reading in the other semi-final and Carvalhal thinks the play-offs are too close to call.

He said: “Last season we finished sixth, this season we arrive in fourth position.

“We were underdogs last year but this season it is more balanced because the table doesn’t lie. There is a small points difference, so we will have a 25 per cent chance this season. It doesn’t mean it will be more easy.”

