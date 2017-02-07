Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal lavishes praise on in-form Owls star Ross Wallace

Carlos Carvalhal, the Owls head coach, has expressed his delight over the recent form of winger Ross Wallace.

The 31-year-old is looking back to his best on the right flank and has weighed in with three goals in the last four Championship matches, including the winner at Wigan Athletic last Friday.

Carvalhal told The Star: “Ross is getting better and better. He is a player who is improving and looking more of a threat.

“He’s playing closer to the goal and is doing very well for us.”

Wednesday welcome Birmingham City to Hillsborough this week aiming to tighten their grip on sixth spot.

Sam Hutchinson is in contention to return, having completed a two-match suspension, and Carvalhal hopes defenders Tom Lees and Morgan Fox will shake off their injuries and be passed fit to play.

Left-back Fox was a big plus point for the Owls in their entertaining draw at Bristol City. Fox impressed defensively and offensively on debut but sat-out their televised clash against Wigan Athletic, with Daniel Pudil stepping into the breach.

Carvalhal said: “We have brought in a good left-back in Morgan. He’s 23, is tall and gives us security. He attacks and defends very well.

“We have a left back for years to come with good quality. He’s fighting with Daniel for the position. We have two left-backs who give the team a lot of confidence.”

Fox took part in training yesterday, having missed out at the DW Stadium as a “precaution”. The former Charlton Athletic star would dearly love to make his home debut this Friday.

“It was good to get my first game under the belt at Bristol; I thought it went well,” he said. “I had a lot of joy down that side and I’m ready to go again.

“I’ve been here (Hillsborough) in the past and I know how important the fans are here.

“It can be a very intimidating place to come and that’s the kind of environment we need.

“I was here for the game against Huddersfield and they were amazing on that day, right behind the team, giving them a lift when they needed it and helping get the first goal.

“The players thrive off that positive environment and with ten home games to go, we’ll need it every step of the way.”

