Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal outlines why the Owls chose not to sign a new centre-back

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has revealed why the Championship club opted against signing another centre-back in their battle for promotion.

The Owls, who are set to embark on back-to-back Hillsborough matches with Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, have lacked strength in depth at the heart of their rearguard all season.

Carlos Carvalhal, left, and Sam Hutchinson

Key man Tom Lees (knee) is a big doubt for tomorrow’s encounter with the Blues, leaving Glenn Loovens, Vincent Sasso and Sam Hutchinson as Carvalhal’s only recognised options.

“A centre-half is something we have tried to find since the beginning of the season but all of the top centre-halves are very expensive,” Carvalhal told The Star. “We decided we would bring someone in if the player could be better than the players we have.

“We didn’t find any players at a price that are better than we have so we decided to stick with the players we have and give confidence to them.”

Carvalhal has pointed to Wednesday’s impressive defensive record. The Owls have recorded 12 clean sheets in 29 Championship matches.

Carvalhal also claimed that Jose Semedo and Daniel Pudil are equally adept at playing at centre-back if required.

“We don’t think that we really have a problem there,” insisted Carvalhal, who will check on Lees and striker Gary Hooper (quad) today.