Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal’s pride at Owls ‘winners’

Boss Carlos Carvalhal believes the “winning mentality” of his Wednesday squad will stand them in good stead in the promotion shake-up.

Several members of Carvalhal’s team have played at the highest level, including Ross Wallace, Steven Fletcher and Gary Hooper.

And the Owls are hitting top form at just the right time as they bid to end their 17-year top-flight exile. Carvalhal’s men are on an upward curve after recording five wins in a row for the first time in a decade.

Wednesday vist Ipswich Town tomorrow knowing three points will seal a top-six finish for the second year in a row.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Carvalhal, who hopes Sam Hutchinson will be passed fit to play, said: “When we started training at the beginning of the season, we promoted competition inside the team to try to win. We don’t want players happy when they lose.

“Part of our job is to create internal competition.

“I think we have done really well in creating a winning mentality. We have a lot of players who have been promoted with teams before like Ross Wallace, Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper, Fernando Forestieri and Daniel Pudil so they have this winning mentality.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“The players like to win and have this attitude all the time.

“When our team loses a game, it is not a drama but the players feel the results very strong. They like winning a lot and don’t like to lose games.”

Despite their good recent results, Carvalhal is refusing to get carried away.

“We must continue to do what we are doing with the same attitude and keep improving,” he said.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter