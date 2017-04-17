Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal thanks ‘amazing’ fans after Owls’ battle at Loftus Road

Boss Carlos Carvalhal heaped praise on Wednesday’s “amazing” travelling supporters after their battling 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers.

Over 3,000 fans cheered on the Owls in the capital and first half goals by Adam Reach and Daniel Pudil ensured Carvalhal’s men claimed their first win at Loftus Road since 2000.

Victory was Wednesday’s fourth in a row and nudged them up to fifth with three matches left.

Carvalhal told The Star: “I want to thank the supporters for their massive support. They deserved the victory. We are playing for them. The supporters were amazing. They are having a fantastic season home and away. We believe that we will have a massive support again on Saturday.”

The Owls held their nerve late on as QPR piled on the pressure.

“We are very strong mentally - the mentality of this team is very strong,” said Carvalhal.

“When you play twice in four days, physical teams can cause you problems and it’s not easy to play twice in such a short time.

“But we are very strong and the confidence is high. We have four wins in a row and the mentality is really strong, which is why we achieved the three points today.

The Portuguese chief, who confirmed Jack Hunt missed out due to injury, is refusing to take their place in the top-six for granted.

“We have been stronger since the international break and we are showing that we are strong,” he said. “I am very happy with our players.”