Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal thrilled as Owls extend festive feelgood factor

“Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way, oh what fun it is to see the Wednesday win away.”

It was the chant the 3,000-strong travelling Owls fans kept singing long after the final whistle had been blown at St James’ Park on Boxing Day evening.

Carlos Carvalhal’s players extended the festive feelgood factor after securing a battling 1-0 victory at high-flying Newcastle United.

Captain Glenn Loovens’ first goal for the Owls sealed their fourth away win of the season. It was a big three points but head coach Carvalhal is staying grounded.

He said: “We don’t have time to party or time to celebrate as we have another game in a few days.

“I’m thinking about Preston now. It’s three points but we must focus on the next game.

“We have two games in three days against Preston and Wolves. These two games will be very hard to us.”

Although he has quickly turned his attentions to Saturday’s trip to Preston, Carvalhal was full of praise for their display on Monday.

“I tell my players that you only get one chance to be remembered,” said the Portuguese chief.

“In the end, people don’t remember how much money you have, but they will remember when Sheffield Wednesday come to St James’ Park and win on Boxing Day. We are playing with our heart and not just for money.

“We had the plan for the game. We tried to stay with the ball and have the ball in areas they would struggle to press, and we were a threat to the goal.

‘We are not an easy team for any opponent in the Championship and we fight for everything. We blocked Newcastle’s dynamic and they had a lot of difficulties getting inside our structure and creating chances.

“The best way to reflect it is that their goalkeeper was the best player for Newcastle. He made three or four fantastic saves.”

Wednesday stifled the Magpies attacking threat, defending deep and in numbers on a bitter Tyneside night. But Carvalhal’s men created more opportunities and could have scored more goals had Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow not been in fine form.

“Newcastle are the best team in the competition so we are proud to have got the win,” stressed Carvalhal

“We are doing our jobs. We have a balanced team.

“We are a balanced club at this moment. Nobody disturbs us.

“We have very strong fans who are in a positive way. The fans create a positive environment. All of us want to win.”

Carvalhal has expressed his delight over Dutch centre-back Loovens opening his Owls goal-scoring account.

“I didn’t know Glenn had never scored and it was his first one,” he admitted.

“We know that we have goals in our defenders because they are strong headers of the ball. Hopefully they will score more goals in the next games.”

