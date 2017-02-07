Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal tips Lucas Joao to return to the Owls a better player after Blackburn Rovers loan spell

Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal is confident Lucas Joao will return from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers a better player.

It was just over a week ago that the striker moved to the Owls’ Championship rivals and the Portugal international is expected to remain at Ewood Park until the end of the season.

Joao made his Rovers debut as a late substitute in their loss to Leeds United but played no part in the club’s victory over Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

The former Nacional centre forward is looking to reignite his career, having failed to impress at Wednesday this season.

Carvalhal told The Star: “Lucas is a player who we have a lot of confidence in.

“It is not easy to play at our club with the attackers that we have.

“I consider it better for Lucas to play regularly. He has quality but he needs to play.

“He has more chance to play at Blackburn. He’s a player that I’m sure will do well and score goals.

“Lucas will probably come back to Sheffield Wednesday in four or five months more ready to play at our club.”

Another player who left Hillsborough before the end of the January transfer window was Modou Sougou. The experienced winger headed to Portuguese Primeira Liga side Moreirense on a temporary basis.

Carvalhal said: “Sougou is a fantastic pro. He’s a nice guy and everybody loves him. He is a good footballer.

“Sougou has not had luck at our club. He has had two surgeries which put him out of training. It is why he performed well in some games but after he was out of the team.”

Meanwhile, defender Claude Dielna has joined Dinamo Bucharest on loan until the end of the season. His Owls deal expires this summer.

