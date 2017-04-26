Sheffield Wednesday: Date set for Owls Under-23s Professional Development League semi-final clash with Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s will host Millwall in the semi-finals of the Professional Development League on Monday, May 8.

The Owls, crowned Professional Development League 2 champions on Monday night following Hull City’s defeat at Birmingham City, welcome the Lions to Hillsborough next month.

The tie takes place a day after Wednesday’s first-team entertain Fulham in their final home match of the regular Championship season.

Despite still having two matches left to play of their league campaign, Millwall are guaranteed to finish as runners-up in the southern section of the league phase.

Neil Thompson, the Wednesday development coach, told The Star: “We will get on to the hard work preparing for the play-offs next week.

“The play-offs are a knockout competition but the lads are more than capable of doing well.”

The tie is scheduled to kick-off at 7pm and tickets will be available on the turnstile. Tickets are priced at £3 adults and £2 concessions.

