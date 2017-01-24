Sheffield Wednesday: David Jones and Almen Abdi set to play in Owls behind-closed-doors friendly against Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday are poised to field a strong side in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Doncaster Rovers today.

Cameron Dawson, Jose Semedo, David Jones, Almen Abdi and Atdhe Nuhiu could all be involved in the practice match.

Semedo, Jones and Abdi, who recently shrugged off an injury, will be bidding to stake their claims for a first-team recall, with Sam Hutchinson ruled out of Wednesday’s up-and-coming trips to Bristol City and Wigan Athletic following his dismissal against Brighton and Hove Albion. Hutchinson is ruled out for two matches, having now been sent off twice this season.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal will also be without the services of Steven Fletcher over the coming weeks. The Scotland international was shown the red card for violent conduct in the dying minutes of Friday’s pulsating clash with the Seagulls after clashing with midfielder Dale Stephens. Fletcher has been hit with a three-match suspension, meaning the next time he will be available for selection will be the Hillsborough clash with Blackburn Rovers on February 14.

Fletcher was brought on a second-half substitute at the Amex Stadium, having been omitted from the starting XI at the expense of new signing Sam Winnall.

Carvalhal said: “Sam doesn’t know his colleagues 100 per cent but he did okay and worked hard. We are happy with him.”

